Photo 1441
Crow Watching the Egret!
Was trying to get closer to these guys, but they decided to fly before I got to my closest spot. Good thing I took a few as I was sneaking up.
27th January 2020
27th Jan 20
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
4859
photos
137
followers
32
following
394% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Fav's
1
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
27th January 2020 5:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
