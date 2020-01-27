Previous
Crow Watching the Egret! by rickster549
Photo 1441

Crow Watching the Egret!

Was trying to get closer to these guys, but they decided to fly before I got to my closest spot. Good thing I took a few as I was sneaking up.
27th January 2020 27th Jan 20

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
