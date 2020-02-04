Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1447
I'm Coming After You, Camera Face!
Another one from the other day. The Barred Owl had fluffed up and was giving me one heck of a look. Not sure if that was a defensive pose, or just getting the feathers in better shape.
4th February 2020
4th Feb 20
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Views
Comments
Fav's
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
31st January 2020 10:02am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
Milanie
ace
Just love your owl shots!
February 5th, 2020
Diana
ace
Another great shot, love the expression you caught here and the tones.
February 5th, 2020
