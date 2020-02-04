Previous
I'm Coming After You, Camera Face! by rickster549
I'm Coming After You, Camera Face!

Another one from the other day. The Barred Owl had fluffed up and was giving me one heck of a look. Not sure if that was a defensive pose, or just getting the feathers in better shape.
4th February 2020 4th Feb 20

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Milanie ace
Just love your owl shots!
February 5th, 2020  
Diana ace
Another great shot, love the expression you caught here and the tones.
February 5th, 2020  
