Myrtle is on the Nest! by rickster549
Photo 1450

Myrtle is on the Nest!

Not a whole lot of Myrtle showing, but you can see what I believe is the back side of here. She appears to be laying very low in the nest, so guess there must be eggs, or maybe even young. Haven't seen any heads yet, so most likely eggs.
7th February 2020 7th Feb 20

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
