Photo 1450
Myrtle is on the Nest!
Not a whole lot of Myrtle showing, but you can see what I believe is the back side of here. She appears to be laying very low in the nest, so guess there must be eggs, or maybe even young. Haven't seen any heads yet, so most likely eggs.
7th February 2020
7th Feb 20
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
4886
photos
134
followers
33
following
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
6th February 2020 4:18pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
birds-rick365
