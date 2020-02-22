Previous
Next
Seagull Walking the Rail! by rickster549
Photo 1461

Seagull Walking the Rail!

Went down for sunset and saw this guy walking around on the rail, so had to get a few shots.
22nd February 2020 22nd Feb 20

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
400% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Teriyaki
I dig the isolation you got with this one.
February 23rd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise