Photo 1461
Seagull Walking the Rail!
Went down for sunset and saw this guy walking around on the rail, so had to get a few shots.
22nd February 2020
22nd Feb 20
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
4925
photos
134
followers
33
following
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
22nd February 2020 6:09pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
birds-rick365
Teriyaki
I dig the isolation you got with this one.
February 23rd, 2020
