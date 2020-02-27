Previous
Swallow Tail Kite! by rickster549
Photo 1466

Swallow Tail Kite!

First one of these that I've seen in quite a while. Wasn't sure there were still any around at this time. So guess I'll have to start paying attention over my head.
27th February 2020 27th Feb 20

Rick

rickster549

Diana ace
beautiful capture and great to see the tail so well.
February 28th, 2020  
