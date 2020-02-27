Sign up
Photo 1466
Swallow Tail Kite!
First one of these that I've seen in quite a while. Wasn't sure there were still any around at this time. So guess I'll have to start paying attention over my head.
27th February 2020
27th Feb 20
Rick
ace
@rickster549
4940
photos
133
followers
33
following
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
27th February 2020 3:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
Diana
ace
beautiful capture and great to see the tail so well.
February 28th, 2020
