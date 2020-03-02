Previous
Guess Who I Saw Walking the Trail! by rickster549
Photo 1470

Guess Who I Saw Walking the Trail!

Just happened to stop by one of the other parks this afternoon, and who did I see. Momma Raccoon taking a stroll. She was down on all fours until she got a wiff of something in the dumpster. And that put her on the hind legs.
2nd March 2020 2nd Mar 20

Rick

@rickster549
Photo Details

Diana ace
that looks so fabulous, never seen one walking before. Great shot and title.
March 3rd, 2020  
Barb ace
What a neat photo op she gave you!
March 3rd, 2020  
Milanie ace
He reminds me of a little old man - what a shot!
March 3rd, 2020  
