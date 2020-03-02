Sign up
Photo 1470
Guess Who I Saw Walking the Trail!
Just happened to stop by one of the other parks this afternoon, and who did I see. Momma Raccoon taking a stroll. She was down on all fours until she got a wiff of something in the dumpster. And that put her on the hind legs.
2nd March 2020
2nd Mar 20
3
2
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
4952
photos
134
followers
33
following
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
2nd March 2020 3:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
misc-rick365
Diana
ace
that looks so fabulous, never seen one walking before. Great shot and title.
March 3rd, 2020
Barb
ace
What a neat photo op she gave you!
March 3rd, 2020
Milanie
ace
He reminds me of a little old man - what a shot!
March 3rd, 2020
