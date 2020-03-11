Previous
Egret Out Gathering Limbs! by rickster549
Egret Out Gathering Limbs!

Sort of surprised this one, so it didn't have a chance to grab a stick. But right after I got this shot, it moved a little further back into the woods and started pulling limbs from a tree.
11th March 2020 11th Mar 20

Rick

Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
