Photo 1483
Egret Coming in for a Landing!
Just happened to see this one flying over and then coming down for a landing. Really had those wings spread.
15th March 2020
15th Mar 20
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
4991
photos
136
followers
33
following
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
11th March 2020 3:37pm
Tags
birds-rick365
amyK
ace
Great timing. Love that “suspended in midair” look.
March 16th, 2020
