Egret Coming in for a Landing! by rickster549
Egret Coming in for a Landing!

Just happened to see this one flying over and then coming down for a landing. Really had those wings spread.
15th March 2020 15th Mar 20

Rick

amyK ace
Great timing. Love that “suspended in midair” look.
March 16th, 2020  
