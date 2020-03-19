Previous
Dog on the Trail! by rickster549
Dog on the Trail!

Wasn't sure if it was safe to pass or not, but as I got closer, he finally started to move back to his family. Didn't seem like a threat at all, then.
19th March 2020 19th Mar 20

Rick

Jane Pittenger ace
He does look as if he is eyeing you
March 20th, 2020  
