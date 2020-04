Lost Chicken!

Got a call from one of our neighbors this afternoon and they said there was a chicken in our front yard, so run outside expecting to see their chihuahua out there doing one of her tricks. But indeed, it was a real chicken, so had to go back inside and grab the old camera. No idea where this one came from, and talking to another neighbor, he indicated that he had seen two of them out there this morning. Yesterday a deer, today a chicken, not sure what to expect tomorrow.