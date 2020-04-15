Previous
Still, a Lot of New Growth! by rickster549
Photo 1514

Still, a Lot of New Growth!

Seems like most of the plants should be bloomed out by now, but there is still a lot of new growth coming out. Well, guess it is only April, so may not be too late after all.
15th April 2020 15th Apr 20

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
Milanie ace
We had 29 degrees this morning. I was surprised the flowers survived at all. This weather is really strange. Nice details on this one.
April 16th, 2020  
