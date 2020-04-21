Previous
Sharp Shinned Hawk! by rickster549
Photo 1520

Sharp Shinned Hawk!

Don't normally see these guys around. Was surprised for sure. Although they may be around, but don't show themselves as much and the Red Shouldered Hawk.
21st April 2020 21st Apr 20

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details

