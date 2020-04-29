Previous
Lady Turkey, Out for a Walk! by rickster549
Lady Turkey, Out for a Walk!

Pulled into one of the parks this morning and this gal was out there just struttin her stuff. Have never seen one at this park, so what a surprise. Just hope it's not there just to get all of the cat food that is typically dropped off daily.
29th April 2020 29th Apr 20

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Milanie ace
Watch out or it will follow you home.
April 30th, 2020  
Rick ace
@milaniet You say that, and I actually found it on one of the sidewalk trails. While I was there, it started coming towards me. Wasn't exactly sure just what to do. Got within about 10 feet or so, and finally decided to turn, so figured I was safe. In that regard, the chicken has taken up residence across the street in the neighbors yard. It is sitting in one spot, and has been for several days. Not sure if there are eggs, or if there is something else going on. Most of the neighbors think this is a rooster, but I'm thinking now, that it might be a chicken. Oh well, time will tell. :-)
April 30th, 2020  
