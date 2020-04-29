Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1528
Lady Turkey, Out for a Walk!
Pulled into one of the parks this morning and this gal was out there just struttin her stuff. Have never seen one at this park, so what a surprise. Just hope it's not there just to get all of the cat food that is typically dropped off daily.
29th April 2020
29th Apr 20
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
5126
photos
138
followers
35
following
418% complete
View this month »
1521
1522
1523
1524
1525
1526
1527
1528
Latest from all albums
1822
1526
1823
1773
1527
1824
1774
1528
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
29th April 2020 9:49am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
misc-rick365
Milanie
ace
Watch out or it will follow you home.
April 30th, 2020
Rick
ace
@milaniet
You say that, and I actually found it on one of the sidewalk trails. While I was there, it started coming towards me. Wasn't exactly sure just what to do. Got within about 10 feet or so, and finally decided to turn, so figured I was safe. In that regard, the chicken has taken up residence across the street in the neighbors yard. It is sitting in one spot, and has been for several days. Not sure if there are eggs, or if there is something else going on. Most of the neighbors think this is a rooster, but I'm thinking now, that it might be a chicken. Oh well, time will tell. :-)
April 30th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close