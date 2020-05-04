Sign up
Photo 1533
Palamedes Swallowtail Butterfly!
Just couldn't get this guy to sit still for nothing. The whole time, those wings were constantly moving back and forth.
4th May 2020
4th May 20
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
4th May 2020 10:58am
Privacy
Public
Tags
butterflys-rick365
