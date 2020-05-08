Previous
Blue Angels Fly-by! by rickster549
Blue Angels Fly-by!

Did get to see the Blues fly by today, although it was all the way across the river. They are flying across a lot of the cities in support of the all of the workers that are continuing to work during this time of quarantine.
Rick

