Previous
Next
Photo 1546
Red Shouldered Hawk!
Was heading out this morning and saw this guy on my neighbors yard. Got the camera out and this was where it ended up as I walked over.
17th May 2020
17th May 20
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
5180
photos
141
followers
35
following
423% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
17th May 2020 11:05am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
