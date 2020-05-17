Previous
Red Shouldered Hawk! by rickster549
Photo 1546

Red Shouldered Hawk!

Was heading out this morning and saw this guy on my neighbors yard. Got the camera out and this was where it ended up as I walked over.
17th May 2020

Rick

@rickster549
Rick
