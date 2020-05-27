Previous
Osprey Mom and One Little Head! by rickster549
Photo 1556

Osprey Mom and One Little Head!

I think mom is actually feeding one of the chicks while the other one is over there with it's tongue sticking out. They're starting to get those heads above the rim of the nest, so shouldn't be too long until I can get an almost full shot of them.
27th May 2020 27th May 20

Rick

@rickster549
Photo Details

