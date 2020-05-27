Sign up
Photo 1556
Osprey Mom and One Little Head!
I think mom is actually feeding one of the chicks while the other one is over there with it's tongue sticking out. They're starting to get those heads above the rim of the nest, so shouldn't be too long until I can get an almost full shot of them.
27th May 2020
27th May 20
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
5210
photos
142
followers
35
following
426% complete
View this month »
Views
2
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
27th May 2020 9:59am
Tags
birds-rick365
