Afternoon Moon! by rickster549
Afternoon Moon!

Didn't have a whole lot for today, so figured I'd try for a moon shot in the afternoon
31st May 2020 31st May 20

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Milanie ace
Looks really neat - Jerik was pointing to it for me to see, too.
June 1st, 2020  
Jane Pittenger ace
A nice one
June 1st, 2020  
