Woodthrush in the Bushes! by rickster549
Woodthrush in the Bushes!

Just happened to see this guy in the bushes. There was another one, but it just moved further into the bush.
2nd June 2020 2nd Jun 20

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
