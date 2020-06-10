Sign up
Photo 1570
Giant Spider!
Just glad it's web and he wasn't at eye level across the trail. But did see it above the trail and got a couple of shots.
10th June 2020
10th Jun 20
Rick
ace
@rickster549
5252
photos
142
followers
35
following
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
10th June 2020 9:55am
Tags
misc-rick365
Milanie
ace
Glad to see you were at some distance! But really super details on the spider - glad he didn't go into retreat mode before you got the shot.
June 11th, 2020
