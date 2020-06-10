Previous
Giant Spider! by rickster549
Giant Spider!

Just glad it's web and he wasn't at eye level across the trail. But did see it above the trail and got a couple of shots.
10th June 2020 10th Jun 20

Rick

Milanie ace
Glad to see you were at some distance! But really super details on the spider - glad he didn't go into retreat mode before you got the shot.
June 11th, 2020  
