Photo 1573
Palamedes Swallowtail Butterflys Just Floating Around!
Not sure what was going on with these two, but they were just floating around on the ground. Wouldn't ever land, so just had to keep trying for an in flight shot.
13th June 2020
13th Jun 20
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
13th June 2020 2:50pm
Tags
butterflys-rick365
