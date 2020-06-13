Previous
Palamedes Swallowtail Butterflys Just Floating Around! by rickster549
Photo 1573

Palamedes Swallowtail Butterflys Just Floating Around!

Not sure what was going on with these two, but they were just floating around on the ground. Wouldn't ever land, so just had to keep trying for an in flight shot.
13th June 2020 13th Jun 20

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
