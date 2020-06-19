Previous
Baby Osprey on Top of the Nest! by rickster549
Baby Osprey on Top of the Nest!

Finally had one of these young ones get up high enough on the nest to get a little better view of it. Won't be long until they will be flying away.
19th June 2020 19th Jun 20

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
