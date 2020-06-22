Previous
Osprey Overhead! by rickster549
Osprey Overhead!

Went down to the pier a couple of times today and finally saw a couple of these guys flying around. Did get a dive bomb into the water, but it was quite a ways off, so not sure if I'll be able to use those or not.
22nd June 2020 22nd Jun 20

Rick

@rickster549
Milanie ace
This is really a nice shot - especially when you enlarge it
June 23rd, 2020  
