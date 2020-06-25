Previous
Hanging Upside Down Bird! by rickster549
Photo 1585

Hanging Upside Down Bird!

Not sure what this one was, but it was sure busy trying to get into that leaf.
25th June 2020 25th Jun 20

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
