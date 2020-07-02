Previous
Won't Be Long! by rickster549
Photo 1592

Won't Be Long!

The baby was sort of getting lifted by the wind. It just had to spread the wings and it would lift it up. Don't think it will be long until the baby will be flying out of the nest.
2nd July 2020 2nd Jul 20

Rick

