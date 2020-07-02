Sign up
Photo 1592
Won't Be Long!
The baby was sort of getting lifted by the wind. It just had to spread the wings and it would lift it up. Don't think it will be long until the baby will be flying out of the nest.
2nd July 2020
2nd Jul 20
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
5318
photos
144
followers
35
following
Views
3
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
2nd July 2020 9:34am
Tags
birds-rick365
