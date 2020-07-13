Previous
Palamedes Swallowtail Butterfly! by rickster549
Photo 1603

Palamedes Swallowtail Butterfly!

Started out this morning and this was the first thing that I spotted. Wasn't the brightest of colors, but it was at least in pretty good shape.
13th July 2020 13th Jul 20

Rick

Milanie ace
Excellent focus on this pretty swallowtail. I've seen pictures of this one but never in person. Like the feeling of textures.
July 14th, 2020  
aikiuser (jenn) ace
I've never seen this type of swallowtail, it's quite beautiful!
July 14th, 2020  
