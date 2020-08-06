Previous
Anhinga Drying the Wings! by rickster549
Anhinga Drying the Wings!

After finding the Yellow Crowned Night Heron, was walking away, and looked up in the old dead tree and saw this guy. Tried to get a little closer, but this was about as close as I could get, without wading out into the river.
6th August 2020 6th Aug 20

Rick

