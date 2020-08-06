Sign up
Photo 1627
Anhinga Drying the Wings!
After finding the Yellow Crowned Night Heron, was walking away, and looked up in the old dead tree and saw this guy. Tried to get a little closer, but this was about as close as I could get, without wading out into the river.
6th August 2020
6th Aug 20
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
6th August 2020 10:23am
Privacy
Public
Tags
birds-rick365
