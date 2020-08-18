Sign up
Photo 1639
Eastern Tiger Swallowtail Butterfly!
Actually lucked out today, and had this guy almost stop flapping long enough to get a clear shot of the open wing.
18th August 2020
18th Aug 20
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
18th August 2020 9:37am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
butterflys-rick365
amyK
ace
Beautifully focused
August 19th, 2020
