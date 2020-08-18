Previous
Eastern Tiger Swallowtail Butterfly! by rickster549
Eastern Tiger Swallowtail Butterfly!

Actually lucked out today, and had this guy almost stop flapping long enough to get a clear shot of the open wing.
18th August 2020 18th Aug 20

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
amyK ace
Beautifully focused
August 19th, 2020  
