Previous
Next
Photo 1642
Red Shouldered Hawk on the Back Fence!
This guy first landed on the bird feeder, but as I was running back with the camera, it hopped over to the fence. Just wish it could have been turned around facing me. Never satisfied. :-)
21st August 2020
21st Aug 20
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Tags
birds-rick365
