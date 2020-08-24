Previous
Blue Heron After the Snack! by rickster549
Blue Heron After the Snack!

And after the snack, this Blue Heron started it's stroll out in the pond.
24th August 2020 24th Aug 20

Rick

Danette Thompson ace
Love the tones.
August 25th, 2020  
Milanie ace
Love the reflection and focusing of those feathers.
August 25th, 2020  
amyK ace
Nice reflection shot
August 25th, 2020  
