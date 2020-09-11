Previous
Seagull in Flight! by rickster549
Photo 1663

Seagull in Flight!

Beach day today, so tried to get a lot of bif shots. Pretty strong winds, so a lot of them were in the glide mode, which makes it so much easier.
11th September 2020 11th Sep 20

Rick

Esther Rosenberg ace
Nice clear shot
September 12th, 2020  
amyK ace
Super shot
September 12th, 2020  
