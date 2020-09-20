Previous
Fungi on the Log! by rickster549
Photo 1672

Fungi on the Log!

Still a lot of the fungi growing all over the place. Seems sort of strange to have it just growing out of the log like that. Again, guess it's all of the rain we've been having.
20th September 2020 20th Sep 20

Rick

@rickster549
