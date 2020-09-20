Sign up
Photo 1672
Fungi on the Log!
Still a lot of the fungi growing all over the place. Seems sort of strange to have it just growing out of the log like that. Again, guess it's all of the rain we've been having.
20th September 2020
20th Sep 20
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Views
5
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
18th September 2020 9:25am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
misc-rick365
