Glasses and Reflections! by rickster549
Glasses and Reflections!

Just happened to see these hanging from a limb as I was walking down the trail. Too small for people glasses, so guess it's for a kids toy or doll. Didn't notice the reflection in the glass until I put it up on the computer.
12th October 2020 12th Oct 20

Rick

dawnblom ace
fun capture and story
October 13th, 2020  
amyK ace
A unique find and the bright green glass with that clear reflection is really eye catching
October 13th, 2020  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Creative shot.
October 13th, 2020  
