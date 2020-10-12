Sign up
Photo 1694
Glasses and Reflections!
Just happened to see these hanging from a limb as I was walking down the trail. Too small for people glasses, so guess it's for a kids toy or doll. Didn't notice the reflection in the glass until I put it up on the computer.
12th October 2020
12th Oct 20
Rick
ace
@rickster549
5624
photos
149
followers
36
following
Views
2
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
12th October 2020 10:25am
Exif
View Info
Tags
misc-rick365
dawnblom
ace
fun capture and story
October 13th, 2020
amyK
ace
A unique find and the bright green glass with that clear reflection is really eye catching
October 13th, 2020
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Creative shot.
October 13th, 2020
