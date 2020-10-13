Previous
Our Pet Backyard Bunny! by rickster549
Photo 1695

Our Pet Backyard Bunny!

Or so it would seem. It's been coming out now for a couple of weeks. My wife has dropped a few carrots, as you saw earlier, and this guy seems to really love them. Really loves the grass, too.
13th October 2020 13th Oct 20

Rick

