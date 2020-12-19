Previous
Alright, One Last Yellow Jacket Photo! by rickster549
Photo 1762

Alright, One Last Yellow Jacket Photo!

I keep finding this guy on the same group of bushes, so hard not to get a few shots. Just wish it would get on a leaf that was more out in the open where I could get braced better for a clearer shot.
19th December 2020 19th Dec 20

Rick

@rickster549
Esther Rosenberg ace
Not found the nest yet? Cool looking but a bit scary.
December 20th, 2020  
