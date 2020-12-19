Sign up
Photo 1762
Alright, One Last Yellow Jacket Photo!
I keep finding this guy on the same group of bushes, so hard not to get a few shots. Just wish it would get on a leaf that was more out in the open where I could get braced better for a clearer shot.
19th December 2020
19th Dec 20
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
5828
photos
157
followers
38
following
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
19th December 2020 3:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
misc-rick365
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Not found the nest yet? Cool looking but a bit scary.
December 20th, 2020
