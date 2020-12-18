Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1761
Potato Chip Fungi!
I know it's not potato chip fungi, but every time I see it, it just looks like a chip sitting there on the log.
18th December 2020
18th Dec 20
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
5825
photos
157
followers
38
following
482% complete
View this month »
1754
1755
1756
1757
1758
1759
1760
1761
Latest from all albums
2055
1759
2056
2006
1760
2007
1761
2057
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
18th December 2020 10:49am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
misc-rick365
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Don't try to eat it....Great details, so many different colors in this chip.
December 19th, 2020
PhylM-S
ace
fab macro!
December 19th, 2020
Diana
ace
Fabulous shot, love the curves, textures and tones.
December 19th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close