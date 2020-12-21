Sign up
Photo 1764
This Afternoon's Moon!
Good thing that I went for the moon, as my attempt for the planets this evening really drew wind. Had fairly clear sky's, but just couldn't get the camera to stay still so all of the shots were just big blurs. :-(
21st December 2020
21st Dec 20
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Tags
misc-rick365
Milanie
ace
It always seems so unusual against the lighter blue sky - very nicely done. I couldn't get anything out of the planets, either
December 22nd, 2020
