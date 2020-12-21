Previous
This Afternoon's Moon! by rickster549
This Afternoon's Moon!

Good thing that I went for the moon, as my attempt for the planets this evening really drew wind. Had fairly clear sky's, but just couldn't get the camera to stay still so all of the shots were just big blurs. :-(
21st December 2020 21st Dec 20

Rick

@rickster549
Milanie ace
It always seems so unusual against the lighter blue sky - very nicely done. I couldn't get anything out of the planets, either
December 22nd, 2020  
