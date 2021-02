Barred Owl Keeping a Watchful Eye!

Went to one of my other parks this morning and was about to leave when I heard a short hoot. So couldn't leave then. Started searching. Saw it fly and was able to see where it landed. Headed to that spot, and there was a lady standing there, and let me know that an owl had just flown up in the tree. Had to look for a minute, but did find it.