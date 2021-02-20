Previous
Mom, Bringing Baby Down From the Tree! by rickster549
Mom, Bringing Baby Down From the Tree!

One from several days ago, caught mom bringing down one of the little ones. They had been staying in this old hollowed out tree stump, but for some reason, Mom decided it was time to move.
20th February 2021 20th Feb 21

Rick

@rickster549
Milanie ace
Oh my goodness, what a catch to get this - how neat to be going by then!
February 21st, 2021  
