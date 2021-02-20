Sign up
Photo 1825
Mom, Bringing Baby Down From the Tree!
One from several days ago, caught mom bringing down one of the little ones. They had been staying in this old hollowed out tree stump, but for some reason, Mom decided it was time to move.
20th February 2021
20th Feb 21
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
6017
photos
174
followers
43
following
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
12th February 2021 11:15am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
misc-rick365
Milanie
ace
Oh my goodness, what a catch to get this - how neat to be going by then!
February 21st, 2021
