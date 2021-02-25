Previous
Next
Rose Flower! by rickster549
Photo 1830

Rose Flower!

Not sure what kind of rose this is, but it has the prettiest flowers to be growing on a vine. And the vine has the spikes just like the bush. And it goes way up the tree that it's attached to.
25th February 2021 25th Feb 21

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
501% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Doris J
That is very pretty, roses are sure pretty.
February 26th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise