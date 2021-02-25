Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1830
Rose Flower!
Not sure what kind of rose this is, but it has the prettiest flowers to be growing on a vine. And the vine has the spikes just like the bush. And it goes way up the tree that it's attached to.
25th February 2021
25th Feb 21
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
6032
photos
173
followers
42
following
1823
1824
1825
1826
1827
1828
1829
1830
2124
2074
2125
2075
1829
2076
1830
2126
Views
3
1
Overflow Pictures
NIKON D750
24th February 2021 10:50am
flowers-rick365
Doris J
That is very pretty, roses are sure pretty.
February 26th, 2021
