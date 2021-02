Oh Look What I Found!

Went down to one of my other parks today and look what I found. This was an old tree trunk that they had raised two Great Horned Owls in a year ago. I've been checking on it for quite some time and seen nothing. Was I surprised today when I looked up and saw this one sitting there in the trunk. Think she might be sitting on eggs, but don't know for sure, but I will be checking this one out a bunch.