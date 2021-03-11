Previous
Osprey on the Nest! by rickster549
Osprey on the Nest!

This one was a long ways away, so zoomed in as much as I could. It was really making a lot of noise as it was sitting up there. And in between the noise, it was munching out on something.
11th March 2021 11th Mar 21

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Milanie ace
When you expand this on screen his details show really well - what a great background your dof gave.
March 12th, 2021  
Diana ace
Lovely shot, I like the branches going in every which way.
March 12th, 2021  
