Last Night's Moon! by rickster549
Photo 1861

Last Night's Moon!

Good thing that I got a couple of shots from last night. Was going to try to go out tonight, but the clouds moved in, so no moon tonight. The reddish tint is from clouds that were around last night.
28th March 2021 28th Mar 21

Rick

@rickster549
Nice capture!!
March 29th, 2021  
The moon was just as big and bright at 6:45 this morning when I was waiting for the sunrise - noticed a reddish tint, too.
March 29th, 2021  
