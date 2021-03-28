Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1861
Last Night's Moon!
Good thing that I got a couple of shots from last night. Was going to try to go out tonight, but the clouds moved in, so no moon tonight. The reddish tint is from clouds that were around last night.
28th March 2021
28th Mar 21
2
0
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
6125
photos
183
followers
42
following
1854
1855
1856
1857
1858
1859
1860
1861
2105
1859
2156
2106
1860
2157
2107
1861
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
27th March 2021 8:14pm
Tags
misc-rick365
PhotoCrazy
ace
Nice capture!!
March 29th, 2021
Milanie
ace
The moon was just as big and bright at 6:45 this morning when I was waiting for the sunrise - noticed a reddish tint, too.
March 29th, 2021
