Spiny-Backed Orb-weaver With It's Catch! by rickster549
Photo 1928

Spiny-Backed Orb-weaver With It's Catch!

Saw this one hanging above the trail. Guess size doesn't matter for the spiders, as the bee seemed to be quite a bit larger than the spider.
3rd June 2021 3rd Jun 21

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
Photo Details

amyK ace
Amazing shot
June 4th, 2021  
