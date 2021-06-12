Previous
Shadows on the Ground! by rickster549
Photo 1937

Shadows on the Ground!

Walking down the path today, noticed the shadows on the ground from one of the plants. Not sure what it was but it did make for some nice shadows.
12th June 2021 12th Jun 21

Rick

Photo Details

Esther Rosenberg ace
Great patterns, well composed shot
June 13th, 2021  
