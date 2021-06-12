Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1937
Shadows on the Ground!
Walking down the path today, noticed the shadows on the ground from one of the plants. Not sure what it was but it did make for some nice shadows.
12th June 2021
12th Jun 21
1
0
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
6353
photos
190
followers
44
following
530% complete
View this month »
1930
1931
1932
1933
1934
1935
1936
1937
Latest from all albums
2181
1935
2232
2182
1936
2233
2183
1937
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
12th June 2021 2:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
misc-rick365
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Great patterns, well composed shot
June 13th, 2021
