At First, Thought They Were Sharks! by rickster549
At First, Thought They Were Sharks!

At first glance, all I was seeing were the fins poking out of the water, but after continuing to watch, saw that they were actually dolphins. And a very large school of them. Just wish they had been a lot closer.
18th June 2021 18th Jun 21

Rick

Esther Rosenberg ace
Come on Rick, go swim to get closer. Must been awesome to watch.
June 19th, 2021  
