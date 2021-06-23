Sign up
Eastern Lubber Grasshopper!
Found this guy sunning out on the leaf, but I went by a little later and it had moved down to a flower and was nibbling on some of the flower petals.
23rd June 2021
23rd Jun 21
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Tags
misc-rick365
amyK
ace
Great close up
June 24th, 2021
