Eastern Lubber Grasshopper! by rickster549
Eastern Lubber Grasshopper!

Found this guy sunning out on the leaf, but I went by a little later and it had moved down to a flower and was nibbling on some of the flower petals.
23rd June 2021 23rd Jun 21

Rick

@rickster549
amyK ace
Great close up
June 24th, 2021  
