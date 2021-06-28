Previous
Osprey Floating Overhead! by rickster549
Photo 1953

Osprey Floating Overhead!

Got this one after leaving the pier. Fortunately, just enough opening to catch it as it came flying by. Just wish I had stayed out on the pier.
28th June 2021 28th Jun 21

Rick

@rickster549
