The Willet and Friend Walking Down the Beach! by rickster549
Photo 1957

The Willet and Friend Walking Down the Beach!

These two were busy looking for goodies along the waters edge. At least the Willet was. The other bird was just waiting for the Willet to find something and then it moves in.
2nd July 2021 2nd Jul 21

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
Esther Rosenberg ace
Lol, cute friends together.
July 3rd, 2021  
