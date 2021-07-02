Sign up
Photo 1957
The Willet and Friend Walking Down the Beach!
These two were busy looking for goodies along the waters edge. At least the Willet was. The other bird was just waiting for the Willet to find something and then it moves in.
2nd July 2021
2nd Jul 21
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
2nd July 2021 10:16am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Lol, cute friends together.
July 3rd, 2021
