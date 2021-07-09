Previous
Osprey Flying Overhead! by rickster549
Photo 1964

Osprey Flying Overhead!

Was out on the pier and saw several of these guys flying around. Finally had one of them fly fairly close and down somewhat low, so fired off a bunch of shots. Still have the cloudy sky's, so not much as far as the background.
9th July 2021 9th Jul 21

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
Esther Rosenberg ace
Super capture, love the wing span and light on the wings.
July 10th, 2021  
